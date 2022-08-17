By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A fitness and wellness expert, and the CEO of Fly and Fly Multi Company, Bolarinwa Kashif, popularly known as “Mr Fly”, has recommended dance as fitness tool that could help maintain a good physical balance and mental wellness.

In a recent chat, Kashif stated that for people to remain fit mentally and physically, they should not bottle up worries and stress, but engage in relaxing activities such as dance, which would give them some time off to refresh and bounce back to good health.

“Dance is a fitness tool and we make use of it because it help maintain a good physical balance and mental wellness.

Dance equally improve your muscle tone, strength, endurance and fitness”.

His gym business, “Fly Fitness Factory”, is co-owned by Akanni Grace, popularly known as Motara.

Kashif explained his intentions to contribute to society by providing good fitness services to his clients. “The center is driven by patronage, so we keep all hands on desk always in satisfying the needs of our customers and ensuring a healthy lifestyle”.

He further stated that the traits or qualities that they consider, are not just worthwhile, they represent for them as an organization, the highest priorities, deeply held beliefs, and core, fundamental driving forces.

“They are at the heart of what “Fly Fitness

Factory”, and its employees stands for.

We act responsibly, and have a sense of urgency.

We are a winning team, committed to continuous improvement, and customer driven”

Kashif is the rallying point of many heart-warming ideas. Wherever you find him, you are likely to see some of the brightest minds of our generation.

He ventured into business at a very young age, while he was just in secondary school where he sold clothes, full scalps sheets and rearing of goats.

Soon afterwards, at the Polytechnic Ibadan, he opened a computer business center as well as starting a farm business. This multiple streams of income, laid the foundation that gave birth to his multiple businesses.

His cravings into the farm business was born out of his passion and love for the soil. “I like playing with loamy soil after I was taught in Junior Secondary class, so I was naturally encouraged to be a farmer. I always want to be successful and have a multiple streams of income. I always imagine me looking far ahead like my farm is from here to there, the way we watch films in Yoruba movies”, he stated.

Kashif added that most Nigerian youths are unemployed, yet won’t be involved with agriculture, because of the notion of seeing farming as a dirty job. “Tech looks more fashionable to them but you see, even in agriculture, you can make use of technology. So I guess the aesthetic cut it for them”.

Talking about challenges in farming, he said, “I never had any challenge going into farming because my dad was there to assist. I was able to cope with everything because of his wealth of experience, being a graduate of Agronomy at the University of Ibadan, he oversees it for me.

Exotic farm started small with just an acre, and today it’s more than 10”.

In addition to what he does, he revealed that he gives free yoga classes to pregnant women at his gym, because of his desire to give back to the society in his own little way. “My aim is to contribute to society with the fitness center and helping people live healthier at an affordable cost. We already made provision for a cheaper subscription cost. We have consideration for old people, military and students that are willing to keep fit and stay healthy. More so, we have affordable prices that we offer.

We equally offer corps members at a cheap rate in our way to support the government and give back to the society too”.

According to him, his biggest accomplishment as a business owner is his financial freedom. Some of the lessons you learnt that can be taken away? He replied, “Right, wrong, good, bad, heaven, hell, that is the theme of life. You have to know both in order to honestly choose one. So, get familiar with both sides of the fence. And always remember that “sad birds still fly”.

Then, clap for others. Some people don’t clap for others, that’s why it will never be their turn.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. I am so grateful towards Aremu Oluwafisayo. She gave me money to start my first ever business in my life”.