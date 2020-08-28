Fast rising star, City King has concluded arrangements to release an EP, Dance of Konga later this year.

City King emerged straight out of the hood, precisely from Abakpa in the coal city but he never gave up his dream of becoming a music star. Luck smiled on him in 2018 when he was introduced to the CEO of Erokam Empire, Prince Ekene Okam.

According to the artiste, his debut track, ‘Come Jolly’ (Mmanya Go Dey) is inspired by the need for people to celebrate despite the situation they find themselves. “The song, produced and mastered by Nameless Productions in Erokam Studios, will pierce your heart, pump your adrenaline and certainly get you up your feet,” he boasted.