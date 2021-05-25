Reggae Republic, a socio-humanitarian group of Gamma Communications Limited, announces collaboration with the Lagos State Park and Garden Agency’s initiative on tree planting campaign to commemorate the 2021 World Environment Day with the theme, “Eco System Restoration”

According to a press statement signed by Mr Samuel Nkeze, Publicity Secretary of the organization, the tree planting exercise takes place at Magodo GRA, Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, June 5 2021.

Activities of the day include Tree Planting Exercise, Reggae Dance Party and a poetic rendition on Environment titled “No Tree, No Life.” to be performed by Evelyn Osagie of The Nation Newspapers.

Reggae Republic calls on Nigerians to join in this noble campaign and culture of tree planting for the fight against climate change.

Reggae Republic was inspired by the UNESCO declaration on Nov, 29th 2018. It is a forum for intellectual discourse for reggae lovers to learn, research, and understand the importance and the impact of the Reggae music as a brand for over half a century in the advancement of humanity.

Since reggae music evokes consciousness in different spheres of human endeavour and in pursuit of a peaceful and harmonous world, the care for the environment and raising awareness on the threat of Climate change comes to mind as a huge concern to the citizens of the Reggae Republic.

It is in this vein, that Reggae Republic created its One Million Reggae Tree Campaign Initiative, an annual event tagged ‘29th November’. It’s main purpose is to address the challenges of Desertification and Climate Change with the rest of the world.

Tree planting symbolises hope and the continuity of life. The journey of planting one Million trees begins with one.

Trees provide enormous benefits to our everyday lives. They filter the air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and create homes for thousands of species of plants and animals.

Planting a Million Trees annually by citizens of our country alongside our partners can help save the Earth from deforestation and Climate change.

According to Nelson Henderson, a farmer and WW 1 veteran, ”The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” while Munia Khan, an author, said that ”Trees exhale for us so that we can inhale them to stay alive. Can we ever forget that? Let us love trees with every breath we take until we perish.”

This epochal and historic programme is proudly supported by NaijaGas Online, Access 360 App and Nigerian X-press Newspaper.

Together, we can sustain “the Rhythms of life” by planting a Reggae Tree. So, let us plant now.