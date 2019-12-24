Christy Anyanwu

Rose of Sharon Foundation recently held its annual Christmas party at the Yaba College of Technology campus in Lagos.

In attendance, among other dignitaries, were the founder of the organisation, Mrs Folorunso Alakija and wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Before their arrival, children and teenagers participated in a variety of shows, including horse riding, dancing competition, fashion parade and others.

After the rendition of the National Anthem, there was a praise and worship session led by Dr. (Mrs.) Stella Mofunanya.

Idowu Bankole, a son of one of the widows, thrilled the audience with his one-man dancing show. The young man, who was sponsored to a ‘dancing school ‘ by Rose of Sharon Foundation was showered with money and encomiums after exhibiting his dancing skills. Alakija later announced that someone would be employed to manage Bankole’s dancing team from 2020.

In her welcome address, Alakija encouraged the widows to remain focused and trust in the Lord in the coming year. She reassuring them that everyone would live to see the year 2020 and beyond.

As she reeled out the different programmes held by the foundation since the beginning of the year, she assured the widows to keep trusting and looking on to Jesus as the author and finisher of their faith.

She reminded the audience about the woman who shared her life story of starting a business with N1000 at the Rose of Sharon lunch hour fellowship. Alakija informed that by just selling moinmoin, the woman had attended several conferences abroad and had been to the White House in the United States.

“I told her the day she came to our fellowship that I will publish her story. Here is the book I’m holding. The book, titled ‘Lifted At the Gate,’ and written by Mrs. Ayo Megbope, is to encourage everyone here that there is nothing God cannot do. All you need is steadfastness and commitment.”

The event also featured the presentation of awards to students of the foundation who excelled in their academic pursuits in 2017-2018 sessions.

According to her, three students excelled in primary and secondary junior class with 86.5 per cent. Also, she applauded two first class students – Miss Doyinsola Margaret Popoola, Accounting (UNILAG) and Misss Shoyede Esther Omolade Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Mrs Ifezulumba Agnes was full of joy as she recounted what she had benefitted from the foundation, adding that she could now sew.

“I acquired the skill during one of our trainings at the Yaba College of Technology skill acquisition programme. This year, I’m making my children’s clothes and my outfit for Christmas. Mrs. Alakija has been a tremendous help and succour to us. Today, all the widows are happy. Even our children are full of excitement. We have different gifts for Christmas from our mummy.”

The widows and orphans had lots to eat and drink. Loads of gift items, foodstuff and beverages were also given out to the widows. Alakija later hit the dance floor with the widows and guests, singing praises to God for the gift of life and sound health.