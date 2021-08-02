From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Executive Director of the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura has been nominated member of the International Dance Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The announcement came ahead of events lined up for the annual activities of the International Dance Council “CID” in Paris.

Confirming the nomination, an email communication received from office of the Executive Secretary of the international Dance Council , UNESCO, Paris, signed by Ewelina Magdalene Walag, read thus: “I have the pleasure to inform you that you have been nominated by Prof. Alkis Raftis to become a Member of the International Dance Council CID at UNESCO, Paris. As President of the CID Dr. Raftis is the highest ranking official in world of Dance.

The International Dance Council CID which is the official organization for all forms of dance in all countries of the world was founded in 1973 within the UNESCO headquarters where it is based and draws membership from the most prominent federations, Schools, companies and individuals in more than 170 countries.

Dandaura comes into the council with a wealth of experience from the chair he maintains as a professor of performance aesthetics and development communication. He is a fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists, fellow of the International Theatre Institute, a member of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and a member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Dandaura is an award winning creative writer, festival curator and critic who is also skilled in facilitating behaviour change communication projects, strategic communications design, cultural studies, and theatre productions.

He is very effective in the use of ICT and computer applications for development and training. His ICT proficiency includes digital learning systems, Microsoft Word, Adobe Photoshop, and Social Media advocacy and marketing tools.

He is a celebrated conference speaker who has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) focused in Development Communication and Performance Aesthetics from the University of Jos.

