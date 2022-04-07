By Merit Ibe

Dandies Kitchen & Catering Services Ltd, recently marked its 10th anniversary of efficient and value service delivery across the country, with a renewed commitment to sustaining its quality standard for clients and customers’ satisfaction, as it expands its scope of operation.

With a wide range of offerings spanning full catering services for corporate, weddings and social events, Dandies, one of the most sought-after catering enterprises in Lagos, has over the years gained a reputation for supplying well prepared, nutritious, excellent and healthy meals that surpass customer’s expectations, an unparalleled move towards carving a niche for itself in the catering services sector.

The cutting-edge business enterprise has since its inception in 2012, adopted the use of up-to-date techniques and skilled personnel in keeping to its vision of being the most desirable catering company with one-time delivery, continuous ground-breaking professional development, coupled with modern trends that have kept it on top-of-mind recall by clients.

The Chief Executive Officer, Modupe Odubiro, who is passionate about lifestyle and implementing exciting events for clients, said her catering firm is the preferred choice because it has continually advanced its processes and personal relationship with its customers, clients, suppliers and also in sync with up-to-the-minute development in the industry it operates.

Interestingly, Dandies has over the years expanded its business scope into other areas such as event management, poultry farm, cooking and baking academy for kids/teens, and raw packaged food. She disclosed that to further bolster her business in the country, the company has concluded plans to launch an ultra-modern restaurant and lounge in Ikeja, the heart of Lagos, with top-quality service delivery.

Modupe, who is a United Kingdom certified food safety specialist, has attained several professional certifications and training which has equipped her with the skills, tools, and support required in the management of projects, time, people, and performances, among others.

The erudite entrepreneur attributed Dandies’ success story in the past 10 years to the ingenuity and professionalism attached to the company’s modus operandi, as well as an avant-garde mode of business strategy which has earned it its numerous clients.

Over the years, Dandies have worked for notable clients in diverse sectors of the economy, spanning from banking, telecommunication, power, construction, public relations, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) division, to the public sector, among others.