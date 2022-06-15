“My life and my business were in a shambles. I thought I was going to die because everything around me failed me beyond measure. My business partners who owed me never wanted to pay me. Satan and all his demons were gathering in my house at midnight. By exactly 12 midnight every day, my sitting room would be vibrating with noise; you could hear voices but could not see anybody. This happened for over eight years despite the number of prayers and family liberation conducted in my house. My children could not pass any examination due to constant demonic manipulation and constant sickness. My soul was willing to die due to lack of hope and help. But when I started reading your article, I read many testimonies of what God is doing through your oil and I contacted you for the solution to my problems, when you instructed me to order the oil, I delayed due to doubt. When I finally obeyed you and ordered the oil, God brought my freedom through it. When I used the oil and prayed as you instructed me, all those that were indebted to me called and paid me my money. My house is now free from demonic attack. Spiritual meetings no longer hold in my house. My children are all healthy, my business restored. The one that amazed me most was the healing of the sickness that defied medical treatment. God be with you Prof.”

The gullible are naively falling victim to the fallacious reasoning that, since God can heal and perform miracles, then every case of healing and everything that passes for a miracle must be from God. Since God has spoken through men by prophesy and revelation, then everyone who claims to have prophesy or revelation from God must be accepted as a prophet and seer.

As a result of the above, psychic mediums and great clairvoyants are finding increasing acceptance from every quarter by the multitudes who are clamoring for their help and guidance through the operation of their alleged “gift of God.”

A few weeks ago, a young Christian convert shared a very pathetic story and experience with me. He narrated how a “man of God” he visited asked him to sow his phone as seed of faith, when he did, the man of God opened a particular bucket and dropped the phone inside it. According to the young man, he saw to his astonishment more than 200 smart phones which people sowed as seed of faith that same day, which the man of God in turn sells to phone dealers and makes his money. The young man continued that what amazed him was the time the man of God laid his hands on him to pray for him. He instructed him to open his mouth, which he did, and the man of God spit saliva into his mouth and consequently urged him to swallow it, which he did in turn; having been told that that was one of the ways anointing could be transmitted. What an abomination!

It could interest the reader to know that after the man of God spit into the mouth of the young Christian brother as means of solving his problems, a demonic object was introduced into his body, “since then, mighty snakes have not ceased kissing me in my dreams. I now live in total fear of not knowing what to do…I sometimes see snakes physically in my bedroom…” the young boy inferred.

The above story is exactly what I am talking about. How could someone who claims to be a man of God spit into someone else’s mouth to solve his problem after collecting his phone? We are presently living in a very crucial time though the delusion is not new because we are already in the last days where many are involved in one form of magical-cum-superstitious exercises in order to be healed or helped in one way or the other.

Yes, in these times of uncertainty and unrest, in an era of materialism when even the church has grown skeptical of the validity of the supernatural for today, many are turning to the delusions of spiritism and spiritualism. Occultism and the black arts in general are experiencing phenomenal revival of interest, influencing more people today than ever. One leading university in America, because of the great interest in the occult, a few years ago, offered among its courses of study one entitled “Witch-craft, Magic and Sorcery.”

In some demonic organisations of today that are seen as Christian churches, they make use of occult materials to advance wickedness in the name of God. Palmistry is also practiced in the name of God. False prophets are arising who give accurate predictions concerning historical events, thereby deceiving many. Today, we have many prophets that can see clearly with the help of satanic powers but cannot solve any problem. It is amazing that some prophets could call one’s telephone numbers correctly, give details of one’s history, some go to the extent of mentioning account numbers and telling you how much is in the account. All these are done to make you trust and believe them. Seducing spirits speaking through false prophets and teaches are leading many astray.

Psychics and occultist who claim their gift is from God are deluding many, including some professing Christians and ministers of God, top religious leaders who naively accept everything supernatural as divine, oblivious of the fact that Satan also can perform great signs and wonders, have enslaved themselves.

The Bible is very clear in all these because Christ, during his time, met with many false teachers too. Even after his ascension, the apostles met with many false teachers, masters, gurus and fake apostles, too. But it is a natural law in the realm of the spirit and in the physical world as well that the strong must overcome the weak, the divine has always prevailed against the wicked forces of darkness.

There are people you may encounter in life without knowing that they are endowed with satanic powers to handle many cases. You may pass them and may ordinarily regard them as mere human beings without knowing that such people are ‘demons’ among men. There could be nothing in them to indicate their ability to harm or to ‘cure’ within the realms of the spirit world. This is so because they may not adorn the garb of traditional healer.

There are so many witch doctors whose spiritual powers and modus appears to have transcended ‘time and space’. Some of them are ‘wonderful kids’ in the art of magical healing. Some of them, their youthful look belies their magical supernatural powers. Many of them have done a lot of ‘psychic marvels’ that have given them great recognition in our society and in the realm of darkness.

I am aware of some activities going on in the world of man today. So many traditional doctors, witch doctors, occultists, and cultists are today operating their demonic healing homes, centres and sanctums as Christian churches. They are interested in initiating people into the black art by their false ways of solving their problems. There is a witch doctor that I know in the past that is now in the ministry without repentance or ultimate encounter with the Lord of the universe. Thus he is in the ministry for two reasons, to get himself enriched with material things and to initiate people by giving them marks of destruction upon receiving any so-called solution from him.

