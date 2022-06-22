“Thank you, man of God. Those bees that have been following me everywhere that I go that are responsible for the whole failures I have had in life, have stopped following me, both physically and spiritually, after using the oil I got from you. I was also amazed that the fellow who is responsible for all that came to me and confessed after the prayers. Today, my business is completely back as I recently came back from a foreign business trip. God has blessed me through you.”

– 08102274735

“The great Reformer, I am now a witness of the good work of God through your anointing oil. Initially, I was afraid of ordering it, until my pastor, who is a popular man of God as well as holiness preacher in Nigeria, spoke about it and shared his own testimony with us. Then I made up my mind to order it for my son who has been behaving strangely as a result of cult initiation in his school. He talks to strange spirits and behaves very abnormally, to the extent that the whole family was in a shambles. The forces that were against him also fought my business to the extent that I did not sell for over a year, thus confusion was everywhere in my family. I then decided to order your anointing oil and followed the instructions strictly. Today, my son is free and has returned to school after two years. My business has as well been restored and the family is happy, to the glory of God. May God be praised for ever.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

– Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nwanneka, [email protected]

I am aware of some activities going on in the world of man today. So many traditional doctors, witch doctors, occultists, and cultists are today operating their demonic healing homes, centres and sanctums as Christian churches. They are interested in initiating people into the black art by their false ways of solving their problems. There is a witch doctor that I know in the past that is now in the ministry without repentance or ultimate encounter with the lord of the universe. Thus he is in the ministry for two reasons, to get himself enriched with material things and to initiate people by giving them marks of destruction upon receiving any so-called solution from him.

He is about the only person who heals all sorts of ailments with magic hat. I wish to inform you here that the devil has almost retired from making use of native and witch doctors; what he does now is using those evil workers and centres, transforming them to appear as Christian churches. When you associate with such, you automatically become contaminated. This is happening from time to time. Agents of darkness are busy adorning themselves with garments of true men of God. For the fact you are putting on clerical attire does not mean you are divinely chosen by God. The same does not justify that you are a man of God.

The man that heals all manner of ailments by the magic hat is now a self-acclaimed prophet of God in one “Witches and Wizard Ministry International.” What an error! Once a patient is brought to him, he consults the oracle in the church without the knowledge of the members. Consulting the oracle in this context could be by listening to the voice of his guiding spirit that works with his oracle and whatever the oracle through the spirit says he will then proceed to cure the patient with water.

If the illness defies cure with the water, he then reverts to the use of the magic hat. All he does is to adorn the hat on the hand of the patient and the illness is immediately cured. The cure that is effected by the use of the magic hat is a serious process of one handing himself over to the spirit of the air, which coordinates the ‘healing’. The moment the spirit enters the person by an established contact via the hat, the patient in such healing home becomes a blind or garden initiate of the rulers of witches and wizards. Though the fellow has received “cure” for his illness but the cure is a contact between him/her and the evil forces.

This agent of darkness has cured a lot of people with mental problems, helped barren women to have children, cured patients of asthma and tuberculosis, given false hope to those under any kind of attack. What he does is to use evil power to suppress for a while the one working in another person’s life. He has initiated many people into satanism as a result of the above.

There is another aspect of esoteric manipulation that has to do with mystical mirror viewing. A friend once informed me of his experience somewhere in the eastern part of Nigeria. According to him, he journeyed into one village and got to undulated sub-hill to emerge into a fairly large compound that housed the “omniscient” mirror with three imposing prominent effigies of a half naked damsel, an old man and woman possibly the wife and a molded cock. Before he arrived, a full circle of men and women had already gathered and taken their seats in the auditorium awaiting the preliminary lectures and induction, before the commencement of the retrospective and prospective mirroring into the unknown.

This is usually done by men and women whose heads are full of trivialities because, oftentimes, they get lost gazing at nothing with that blank expression that betrays the troubled mind. It is only the troubled and distressed mind that seeks for spiritual invocation and independence through necromancy, sorcery, para-psychology, demonic prophecy or through any of the demonic channels, which are sources of enslavement. Indeed, prospective mirror viewers are expected to be in a state of celibacy and flawless disposition of the mind; at least 24 hours before the viewing time. This would expedite a very positive action towards achieving demonic-oriented results.

What I am saying here is happening from time to time in different parts of the world and many victims are dying daily without knowing that they are responsible for what is happening to them. Mirror viewing to ascertain who is responsible for one thing or the other has destroyed many souls and is a channel through which the mighty evil forces can dominate, control and enslave one forever. Before you can be allowed to view any mystical mirror, you must receive instructions on the conditions before you are allowed in. some of the conditions include removal of all ornamental objects from one’s body, shirts, belt and shoes as the case may be, before consulting with the mirror.

The viewer is also instructed not to ignore or underrate its spiritual efficacy. In some cases, you will not see any physical mirror, rather, you will find a lighted candlestick. Now, the person will lit a candle will practically instruct the viewer how it is viewed for better result. At this point, one is instructed to pay attention with profound concentration on the red tip of the candle with a doxological incantation consciously and continuously recited by the all-seeking viewer.

In some places, you may be flummoxed to note that the characteristic incantation of the spiritual “abracadabra” may not be recited in most cases. All you need to say while focusing on the candle light is “May I see what I have come to look for in Jesus name.” As you consciously recite this, with rapt concentration on the red tip of the candle, you will automatically see township scenery, a cluster of trees, or a horizon of empty space.

In the case of cluster of trees or any obstacle, the fellow repeats the incantation as he/she was taught and through the aid of some forces, you will burn off the obstacle and continue to move ahead. One may embark on this exercise by 8pm to 2am for a break of about 30 minutes. Within this period, some other spiritual aids had come to talk to the people in one way or the other. The helpless enquirers came with heterogeneous type of problems ranging from mirroring to know the cause of the death of a dear one, car theft recovery, the cause of one’s ill-luck and periscoping into what happens in the nearest future.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .