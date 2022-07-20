“Dear Prof., the oil I got for my kids worked. I thank God for using you to stop the movements and shouting of my children while sleeping.”

– 08035447094 (Testimony republished after some years)

“The great Reformer, I am now a witness of the good work of God through your anointing oil. Initially, I was afraid of ordering it, until my pastor, who is a popular man of God as well as holiness preacher in Nigeria, spoke about it and shared his own testimony with us, then I made up my mind to order it for my son who has been behaving strangely as a result of cult initiation in his school. He talks to strange spirits and behaves very abnormal to the extent that the whole family was in a shambles. The forces that were against him also fought my business to the extent that I did not sell goods for over a year, thus confusion was everywhere in my family. I then decided to order your anointing oil and followed the instructions strictly. Today, my son is freed and has returned to school after two years. My business has as well been restored and the family is happy, to the glory of God. May God be praised for ever.”

– Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nwanneka, [email protected]

“Dear Sir, I thought it was a joke when my wife introduced me to your column. At first, I did not take it seriously at all, until I started reading some great testimonies of what God is doing through you anointing oil. I have gone through hell in the hands of some men of God. My wife persuaded me to call you and to order your anointing oil. We were married for over 25 years without having any child. We became a laughing stock to many people around us who saw my wife as my fellow man. In fact, I do not know how to start and how to thank God for your life. When we got the oil, the first thing that happened to my wife was the stooling of a strange object like lizard. After that, she started seeing her monthly menses. She conceived last year after the 14 days anointing and had twin baby boys for me three weeks ago. I am indeed very blessed and may God be with you, sir.”

– Dr. Emma C., [email protected]

Ashes are used in contacting higher demons in the astral world, and the moment one uses it, it means that the one has received a mark of initiation into the kingdom of darkness. The use of sand for prayers is another process of contaminating yourself. An agent of darkness posing as a ‘man of God’ may advice you to use sand for prayers. If you do, then let it be known to you that the process by which sand is used for prayer is a direct way of inviting demons operating as ‘ghost’ within the occult kingdom of the earth and handing yourself over to them. Many have lost their lives through this illicit way of praying.

If fake men of God have at one time or the other in your life used sand for prayers, it means you may have contacted demons and have, via the same process, become their slave. You are only free if you have received Jesus as your Lord and Saviour. If not, you are already dead while living. The Bible says, “Therefore there is no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus…” (Rom 8:1)

I have already discussed the after-effect of bathing in the river as a means of solving one’s problem in this column. Now you may in the process of seeking for solution a ‘prophet’ gives you a special soap to bathe with, so that your man or woman could love you the more. You may receive your heart’s desire, but the forces of darkness within the water realm will transform the foam of the soap into a spiritual net with this said net, you will be covered, dominated and manipulated by the prince of darkness and his agents. The soap as well is used to introduce some elements of darkness into your body. This subtle element would gradually metamorphose to a moving object inside your body.

In the gospel of John 14:6 Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the live, no man cometh unto the father but by me”. Now, the understanding evident in the forgoing statement can only be recognized from the realm of profound spiritual consciousness transcending the limited faculty of mental speculation. Yes, mere mental speculation on the contents of Holy Scriptures cannot advance the human spirit in the true worship of the Almighty God. Let’s face the reality!

If an agent of darkness instructs you to pray and chant your beads by calling the names of the dead saints like St. Paul, St. John and others, let it be known to you that you can contact higher demons via same. This is not a joke. The normal religious ritual prayer of the Roman Catholic Church is not part of what I am talking about. Such prayer is standing on its own separate from such demonic prayers.

A ‘prophet’ may use a cross to pray for you. You need to know that many talismans and amulets are used in the form of a cross even with a carved image of ‘Christ’. When you receive prayers with such things, you are indirectly receiving a mark of destruction and initiation into the realm of blind witches. Through such prayers an agent of darkness can project some demonic elements into you. Jesus is the only way of God and not a cross or calling on the names of saints. (1 Tim 2:5) Do not misunderstand me here because I am speaking from experience.

Dear reader, I wish to bring to your knowledge that demonic drawing a line on the ground while praying, using eggs to pray in one way or the other, using salt, leaves, bark of tree, sugar, milk, bread, groundnuts, beads, rods, rings, clothes, pigeons for ‘spiritual assignment’ or calling the names of angels and saints while praying, provided the instruction came from an agent of darkness, such are diverse ways of contacting the powers of darkness. These are also ways by which you can be kept under the constant contact of the devil.

Those who seek solution outside our lord and saviour Jesus Christ shall never fail to gnash their teeth in pain; this is consequent upon the fact that every solution one conceives outside Christ, the same shall be a contact point for acceleration of your predicament in the world of man.

There are warnings, I mean biblical warnings, inherent in receiving anything outside Christ. The Bible says, “For by him were all things created that are in heaven and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers, all things were created by him and for him” Col 1 :16.

The Biblical assertion authenticates the fact that Christ is the head of principalities and powers. If Christ is the head, why do you consider it necessary receiving assistance from the lower principalities while the head is the Alpha and Omega?

This is where many Christians fall because they do not recognize the sole ultimate head of creation and render services to him through the authority of the Holy Bible. Man’s failure in this connection has greatly increased his sorrows and has made him to beg for bread in the midst of plenty. Like the prodigal son who became a beggar in another city while his father was a king. So many souls are in the same condition like that of the prodigal son and the only solution is for them to come back to their consciousness by the realization of the one and only true God.

I have come to the recognition of the fact that some Christians are blind, particularly when they are faced with problems. They do not concern themselves with the source of the solution, what matters to them is receiving the solution, whether it is temporal or permanent. If the solution is from a wrong source, the momentary relief they get is where they find succour. This illusive and demonic conviction born of error and biblical misunderstanding and misinterpretation has made man (the Christian) a slave to both sin and confusion.

It is amazing how people read the Bible and cannot separate black from white. You see a “man of God” using all sorts of charms, talismans and juju, at the same time shouting hallelujah; you will be convinced that he is a man of God. You visit him for the solution to your problem and he initiates you finally. This has been happening from time to time as Amadioha and Agwuisi prayer and deliverance ministries are in increase. God shall help us.