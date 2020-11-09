Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate, in Ibarapa North East Local Government Area of Oyo State on Monday raised the alarm that some dangerous animals have been attacking students of the college on the campus of the institution.

The SUG president, Muhammad Olaitan, who did not give details of the students that had been attacked so far by the dangerous animals and the kinds of animals that attacked them, contended, in a statement, that the animals found their ways to the students as a result of the bushy and unkempt state of the institution’s environment.

Olaitan, however, called for the resignation of the Dean of the Students’ Affairs as well as the Provost of the institution over alleged unethical behaviour, adding that each of the students of the college was forced to pay N3,00 for an identity card, but the means of identification have not been given to the students.

According to him, “Our college has been in existence for more than 15 years, but, it has been badly managed in the greater part of these years. Despite charging an outrageous sum of N3,000 cumulatively, the management has refused to issue any form of identification to students, exposing us to harassment and denying us scholarships opportunities.

“In the 21st Century, students are unable to check their results online and print course forms despite paying for this every semester. We are required to pay N8,000 in 100 Level, and N3,000 in 200 and 300 level each, yet no noticeable development can be seen.

“The school environment is bushy and unkempt with dangerous animals attacking students during lectures,” adding that the Dean of Student Affairs has not been acting as a father to them.

“I urge us to remain steadfast and peaceful. Our demand remains the immediate resignation of the Provost and Dean of Student Affairs,” Olaitan said.

But the Public Relations Officer of the college, Adeniyi Jolaoso, in his reaction, described the allegations as false, saying the institution has not received petitions from the students on the matter.