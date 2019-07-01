Lagos port city of Apapa has become a nightmare and adread to law abiding businessmen and commuters with its unending traffic jam resulting from rising activities at its two premiers sea ports.

For its increasing notoriety port operators have become more dependent towards the use of a single mode of evacuating cargoes out of the seaports, which eventually led to the perennial traffic gridlock in the two ports located in the heart of Apapa.

The numbers of articulated trucks accessing and existing the two ports have increased tremendously, thereby mounting serious pressure on the two main roads into the seaports. Due to this pressure, the roads have gone from bad to worst and turned into a death trap for both residents and port users.

The bad roads, among other factors have been blamed for rising incidents involving containers falling off or fal- liarticulated trucks killing scores of Lagosians.

So far the numbers of death and property lost to tragedies caused by the dangerous cargoes have left many fami- lies in perpertual agony.

For instance within the space of three days, two unlatched containers fell off from their trucks at different areas in Lagos State. While one of them fell off at Tin Can First Gate Busstop in Apapa on Saturday June 15, 2019 and crushed two cars in the process with no casualty recorded , the June 18, 2019, incident involving another container which fell at Iyana-Iba; on the outskirts of Lagos state crushing an LT commercial bus whose passengers escaped early death.

One spot that has become ill-famed for this type of incident is the popu- lar, Ojuelegba overhead bridge, which connects the seaports areas of Apapa to the mainland and linking routes out of Lagos. Details of containers falling off trucks conveying them to their various destinations on the Ojuelegba Bridge dated back to September 2015, when one of such incifdent occurred and crushed a couple and occupants of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to death.

In June 2018, another 40ft container that left the Lagos Port complex, Apapa, fell off its bed while ascending the same Ojuelegba bridge. This time round, the incident claimed the lives of a Toyota Camry driver and three commercial buses. Two other persons sustained life-threatening injuries and were tak- en to hospital for treatment.