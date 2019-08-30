Maduka Nweke, [email protected]

Nigerians who build houses on waterways risk having their assets washed away by flood.

But aside the menace of flood, there is also the problem of having to evacuate water from their living rooms each time it rains.This is one good reason, everyone should seek the services of professionals experienced in soil testing technology before building construction. The threat that comes to owners and developers of property when ever rain falls can create sleepless for nights in such circumstances. Those who built on steep grounds and valleys should also be getting ready as the rising Niger River level is getting to a worrisome dimension. People should be weary of the effect of flood and select grounds where they should put their property. Aside private efforts, government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should do enough sensitisation for the public to understand the risks that come with such adventures. FEMA recently informed that the increasing water level of the River Niger portends a big threat to the nation’s capital, given its proximity to Lokoja. But aside that, all those states on the coastal line of river Niger should also get prepared to create palliatives as it is sure the rains this year are already coming on the heels.

In the past past, river Niger which always overflows its banks starts its devastating effects from that spot and once that starts, Kogi state becomes the next casualty. About 90 communities particularly, in Lokoja, Ibaji and Kogi local government areas of the state were sacked by the raging flood which displaced over 500,000 people during the 2014 flooding. In some areas, only farmlands were affected while in others, both homes and farmlands were all swept away.

Kogi citizens are always worst hit as 46 communities were affected. Some of the areas affected includede: Akpaku, Edeha, Edegaki, Odama, Okasemia, Adamogu, Ogbangede, Onumaye, Kelebe, Okpozogi, Edimose, Onwari, Irenedu, Kpakpazi and Panda among others. From there it gets to the turn of Anambra State where Anambra West Local Government is the worst hit. Floods are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, claiming more lives and causing more property damage than any other natural phenomena. In Nigeria, though not leading in terms of claiming lives, flood affects and displaces more people than any other disaster; it also causes more damage to properties. At least 20 per cent of the population is at risk from one form of flooding or another.

Recently, at the 2019 Stakeholders Retreat on Flood Mitigation and Response Coordination, held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Abuja, the Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss noted and warned the Nigeria public of the incoming danger as a result of flooding. According to him, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agencies (NIHSA), going by its daily monitoring of flood water level of River Niger at Lokoja, revealed that the water level, since July 8, has exceeded the level recorded in 2012 and 2018 after a comparative analysis of same period. The implication is that those who built along waterways are sure to loose unquantifiable items that would have been saved. The way it is now, all the 74 Local Government Areas in the country are in the danger of having a high flood and unless preventive measures are put in place, there is going to be outcry from the effected people.

Recent flood incidents in the FCT and greater threats of further occurrence as alerted by flood forecast agencies should give serious cause for concern, especially to stakeholders on whose shoulders the responsibility of prevention, response and mitigation of flooding lies. The forum by what Idris said, would provide stakeholders the opportunity to inject new ideas not only to cope effectively with the impending flood, but to reduce to the nearest minimum recurrent flood incidents in Nigeria.

However some experts have advised that for people to be free from flooding, they must before building his home, find out if the area suffers often from floods. One should also find out how serious, or the level of the previous highest flood. He should check if there are dams up, or close to where you are going to build or live. This will drive you to seek expert advice and use appropriate building materials, in flood prone areas and build only in the approved way and in approved areas. To be on the safe side, one should help in every way to construct drains and ditches or embankments, to protect buildings, constructions, utilities etc. You should never put refuse or solid materials in drains, and discourage others from doing so. Always help to delist or clean gutters or drains and encourage others to do the same. Identify a higher place where you can run to during floods. You should bear in mind that no amount of sympathy and relief can make up for the pain, grief and the losses you will surfer from flood disaster. Educate yourself and others about floods, know the signals and behave as you are directed. Don’t remove plants or trees unnecessarily, help to replant burnt or cleared forests.

Although anybody building his home is bound to take preventive measures, government should constantly monitor the risk of flooding; or find a means of measuring or checking water levels of rivers, streams and dams. It should set up effective information or warning systems and centers for the population, especially against dam burst. Since some parts of Nigeria are situated in low-lying areas, which can be submerged during heavy rains, such areas can adequately be coped with rather than being controlled or mitigated.

However, studies could be geared toward flood control measures in low-lying areas. There is an urgent need for a collaborative effort of both government and stakeholders to support town planning, engineering and other professional agencies to combat flooding in Nigeria to avoid its long-range consequences. For every individual, develop your plot with deep or wide drainage system, and don’t dump wastes in the waterways (it’s perilous to you in your living domain. The media should also assist in educating the public on flood consequences. The environment remains our most valued possession and legacy which we must all strive to protect. Let us all join hands in protecting our common interest.