Dental floss, also known as inter-dental cleaner, is a hair-like strand of cord used to remove food particles, plaque and other bacteria, stuck between teeth in areas of the mouth where bristles of a toothbrush cannot reach.

Flossing is very crucial to the health of the teeth and gums. There is no right or wrong time to floss as far as you are doing a good job. Dental floss must not be reused as it loses its effectiveness and distributes bacteria to your mouth. Reusing of dental floss is like introducing the bacteria from one periodontal pocket into another.

A toothpick is a small stick of wood, elastic, bamboo, metal, bone or other substance used to remove food substances from between the teeth, usually after a meal. A toothpick usually has one or two sharp ends to insert between teeth. They can come in both wood and plastic.

Although toothpick can be used to dislodge food particles, serious care should be taken in order not to hurt the teeth or gum. Besides, toothpick should not take the place of floss as it is not considered as an inter-dental cleaner. In other words, using toothpick is not an ideal way to remove something stuck between the teeth. Floss is more effective in removing the plaque that forms between teeth and should be part of a person’s daily oral hygiene routine.

Toothpicks can cause abrasion and damage to the teeth at the base, where they meet the gums. This can lead to gum disease and other dental problems.

Dental floss is available at most pharmacies and good shops. An alternative to toothpick is a proxy brush that fits between the 4teeth.

Toothpick should not be used in public, as it is not decent to do so. Moreover, it interferes with smiling and good conversation. In the same vein, it is not good use dental floss in public.