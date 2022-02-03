President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, yesterday received the prestigious award of the ‘Champion of CILT’ in recognition of his personal and the group’s contributions and support in areas of transport, logistics and supply chain management in Nigeria and Africa. The award was bestowed on him by the National President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Mrs. Mfon Ekong Usoro, during an official visit by executive members of the Institute and its Women in Logistics and Transports (WILAT) branch to Dangote at the Head Office of the Dangote Group in Ikoyi, Lagos, State. While accepting the award, Dangote, who commended the efforts of the Institute’s top officials to improve the transport sector in Nigeria, also pledged to collaborate with the CILT in the areas of training and capacity building on transport, logistics and supply chain management issues.

The CILT award was received in the company of the Group Executive Director, Special Duties and Group Chief Risk Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Nike Fajemirokun; Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos, and the Managing Director, Greenview Development/Port Operations, Mr. Akin Omole.

Members of the CILT delegation led by Usoro included the National President Emeritus, Ibrahim Jibril; International Vice President, Dr. Usman Gidado; Founder WiLAT, Aisha Ali-Ibrahim; Vice President, East CILT, Peter Borlo; CMILT/Chairperson WILAT, Khadijat Ifelola Sheidu-Shabi; Vice President, ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup; National Executive Director, Paul Ndibe; Director, CLTL, UNILAG, Prof. Iyiola Oni, and Chairperson, Next Generation, Jafaaru Bello.