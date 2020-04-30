The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described donations by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) – being spearheaded by Aliko Dangote – as a reflection of the private sector’s commitment to the ideals of business sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

The Director-General of LCCI, Muda Yusuf, while speaking with the media in Lagos, said businesses operate in a society, and the well-being of a business is dependent, to some extent, on the well-being of the society in which it operates.

According to him, a business can only be as good and as stable as the community in which it is operating. “Social stability is crucial for business sustainability. This private sector intervention is also significant because the government has serious funding limitations at this time. The COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to humanity and demands that all hands must be on deck. I must also commend the leadership demonstrated by Alhaji Aliko Dangote in mobilising the private sector for this historic intervention”, he added.

Yusuf underlined the need for the private sector fund to be well-utilised in order to achieve its purpose. “The spending priorities of the money raised should be guided by a robust needs assessment as established by medical teams in the front line of managing this pandemic.