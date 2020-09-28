The ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo season 2 promotion has so far produced a total of 171 millionaires, across the country The promo which kicked off in July is expected to produce 1,000 millionaires at the end of the exercise.

The increase in the number of millionaires came as new winners were given their star prizes last week at ceremonies held in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

Speaking while presenting the dummy cheques to winners in Port Harcourt, Regional Director, South-South Dangote Cement, Mr. George Okoro, noted that the promo is to re- ward Nigerians for their continued patronage of the Dangote Cement brand over the years. According to him, Dangote Cement remains committed to uplifting and raising living standards of Nigerians as well as their financial stability.

He charged the winners not to relent but invest the prize wisely so as to yield more future benefits to them. The Director disclosed that apart from the one million naira given to winners, the rm was ready to give out one billion naira to one thousand customers, noting that other prices to be won include refrigerators, tricycles, recharge cards, and televisions.

Regional Director, Lagos/ Ogun States, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, welcoming the new winners from Lagos at the prize giving ceremony held in Ikeja, commended them for their loyalty and continuous use of Dangote Cement in their projects.