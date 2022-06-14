The management of Dangote Cement Plc has assured block moulders across the country of the availability of the blockmaster brand of its product as efforts have been made to produce more of the variant to make it readily available.

The assurance came in the wake of complaints by block moulders from South-West under the banner of members of the National Association of Block Moulding of Nigeria (NAMBON) that its members find it difficult to get the brand in the market and thus subjecting its members to untold hardship getting the right cement for block making.

The Block and Concrete moulders who were on a tour of the Dangote Cement, Ibese plant lamented that they were finding it increasingly difficult to get block master brand of Dangote Cement which was specifically launched for the block makers.

National President of the Association, Prince Adesegun Banjoko, who led the South-West branch of the association to the plant, said association members were at a loss over tye reluctance of major distributors of the Dangote Cement to take block master, urging the management to reverse the trend.

As a solution to the problem, the NAMBON President suggested the creation of satellite deports for distribution of the variant so that the block and concrete moulders would access the products easily.

