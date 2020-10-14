Following demands by consumers, retailers and distributors, Dangote Cement Plc has announced the extension of its ongoing Spell & Win “Bag of Goodies” Season 2 consumer promo by one month, even as 265 millionaires have emerged nationwide.

Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, disclosed that the promo, which was billed to end on November 15, has now been extended to now close December 15, 2020. She said the extension was due to popular demand by excited consumers and other stakeholders who still want to participate and emerge as millionaires in the promo.

Mrs. Sanni explained that the promo, which is one of the company’s strategies, came at an appropriate time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and has proven to be very popular with consumers; hence the decision to extend the window.

Underscoring the importance of consumers to Dangote Cement, she opined that without the consumers who are the final users of cement products, the company would not have people demanding for the products. She explained that the Bag of Goodies Season 2 promo was designed to reward consumers for their faithfulness and continuous use of Dangote Cement products.