Shouts of excitement rented the air in the cities of Lokoja, Kano, Abuja, Akure and Lagos as 43 winners in the Dangote Cement Spell and Win promo took to the dance floor after receiving instant credit alerts of One Million Naira on their phones. At the prize giving ceremonies held in the five cities, winners who sat passively while listening to speeches and remarks from the company’s officials became lively and started dancing to the popular song, ‘I don get alert, God win’ as soon as they got evidence of the cash prize of one million naira in their accounts. A visible elated Elemide Babatunde Titus, one of the winners, said that Dangote Cement has kept its word of giving One million naira to the star prize winners as all of them received credit alerts at the venue. Titus who was at the Ikeja venue cast aside his earlier conservative mien, spread his agbada and danced happily. He stated that Dangote Cement has given him a surprise with the one-million-naira redemption as he never expected the promo to be real. He called on the company to continue on the glorious path of keeping it real in prompt redemption of prizes adding that Dangote Cement will continue to flourish.

A school teacher, Ajayi Oluwatoyin Risikat, who also won one million naira described the cash prize as God sent. She disclosed that following the lockdown, she has been at home without salary but decided to take up a job as a store keeper at a construction site.