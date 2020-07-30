Three new millionaires yesterday had their million Naira winnings presented to them by the management of Dangote Cement Plc, in fulfilment of its promise to make one thousand people millionaires, in ts on-going “Bag of Goodies: Spell Dangote and win a Million Naira Consumer Promo, which commenced barely two weeks ago. The winners from Lagos and Oyo States received their cheques of one million naira each at presentation ceremonies witnessed by top management of Dangote Cement Plc, as well as representatives of some regulatory agencies in Nigeria. The cheques presentation was all the more exciting as Dangote Cement arranged for the winners to receive alerts while the ceremonies was on-going in the full glare of the public and the media.

The winners said it was like a dream when they presented their winning cards to their various redemption centres and were told they have won a million naira each. It was an thrilling moment in Ibadan when Ojediran Kayode, a block moulder and 28-year-old Ebenezer Oloyede, a bricklayer who had since been presented with their symbolic one million naira cheque each, only for them to receive alerts for the actual payments.

For the Managing Director of Afolabi Adefila Block Industry, a winner based in Lagos, the one million naira was an answer to his prayers. “I didn’t even think I will be a millionaire through this promo. I have been keeping the promo cards found inside the bags of Dangote Cement at the onset of the ‘Season 2 Promo’.