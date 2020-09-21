Dangote Cement plc, Ibese, Ogun State said it has committed about N4.1billion into various infrastructural projects as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its 14 host communities in Yewa land in Ogun state just as the Company flagged off the 2020 Acutherapy training for the youths in the area. This was as the Ogun state government which spoke through its Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde, commended the Company for living up to its billing in the provision of social services to the people.

Speaking during the flag off of the training in Ibese, weekend, the Company’s Plant Director, Mr. Azad Nawabuddin, said the organisation is willing to spend much more as it owes its continuous operation to the peaceful conduct of the community.

The Dangote Cement boss explained that training is part of the company’s Host Community Youths Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme, for which the it is irrevocably committed. He said the management of the Company believes that education is power explaining why it has consistently invested in training of youths so that they can be self-reliant

Mr. Nawabuddin said, “education is power, skill is power, Dangote cement places a premium on education and skills acquisition that is why we are encouraging our people to be educated.”