The Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju will retire as GMD/CEO effective January 31, 2020, a position he has held since 2018; according to a report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Engr. Makoju, popularly called Mr. Cement, is bowing out after 45 years of transformational leadership in the cement industry. The Board has however approved the appointment of Mr. Michel Puchercos as his replacement as the Group CEO, effective 1st February 2020.

Mr. Puchercos, who until his latest appointment, was the Group Managing Director and Country CEO of Lafarge AFRICA (March 2016 – Jan 2020), a company listed on Premium Stock Exchange (Lagos).

He has more than twenty years’ experience in the cement industry. He had worked extensively at Lafarge, including as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, Director of Strategy and Systems at Lafarge Gypsum through Chief Executive Officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and Chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.