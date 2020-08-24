As businesses struggle to stage a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic induced lull, 15 more artisans in Ogun and Kwara states have at the weekend joined the millionaires club courtesy of Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2.

The One million naira winners, mostly artisans and building material dealers whose businesses have suffered the down side in the wake of the pandemic were full of praises to Alhaji Aliko Dangote saying the money would go a long way into resuscitating their businesses.

This brings to 80 the number of people that have so far won a million naira in the “Spell Dangote and Win a Million Naira” promo designed specifically to help Dangote Cement consumers to quickly overcome the effects of the Covid-19 disease by rewarding them with cash prizes

The Company had during the launch of the promo last month explained that the one million Naira wining prize was a form of palliative in which 1000 people would benefit from as people and businesses strive to stay afloat

Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained that the promo was deliberately designed to cushion the negative effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families. In Ilorin and Abeokuta, the winners took to dancing as they received credit alert shortly after being presented with their symbolic cheques. Mrs. Sanni expressed appreciation to the winners for their loyalty to the Dangote Cement brand.