A total of 20 new winners emerged in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2 sponsored by Dangote Cement Plc, with the latest millionaires coming from Ekiti and Kano States as well as Abuja in the FCT.

The winners who were handed their one million-naira cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities also received instant bank alerts on the money in their accounts.

Five winners Samson Oyebanjo, Onifade Busola, Akinlua David Akinyemi, Deji-Oni Bunmi and Ige Kehinde Oluwatayo, emerged from Ekiti State; while ten winners including a couple emerged in Abuja. Kano State however accounted for five winners, including Grace Ezigbo, Nura Ahmad, Jamilu Salisu, Aminu Bukar Makoda and Bello Aminu.

Speaking at events marking the handing over of the cheques, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Adeyemi Fajobi, said the new entrepreneurs will support the economy and create more jobs for the country’s unemployed.

Similarly Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, in her speech, said only the company has the capacity to inject such huge amounts of money into the economy. Sanni, who observed that several promos being promised run by some companies under the facade of business promotion regrettably turned out to be scams and decoys contrived to dupe customers, assuring that the ongoing promo was real and impactful.