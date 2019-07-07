The mega-billion Naira “Bag of Goodies” promotion unveiled by the Dangote Cement Plc during the week has created excitement among consumers of the Dangote cement, as winners began to emerge just hours after the launch in Lagos.

The Group Managing Director of the Company, Engr. Joseph Makoju disclosed that not less than 21 million users of Dangote cement would win various prizes while the promo lasts.

He also revealed that lucky consumers would go home with 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200, 000,000.00

The excitement came just as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission commended the management of Dangote Cement for its foresight in running such a humongous promo meant to reward the end users for the first time in the building industry. Visits to some of the redemption centres across the country showed that winners have emerged just hours after the launch, as they thronged the centres to collect the items won.

Dangote Cement Lagos Regional Director, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, said the consumers were too excited at the promo and had been coming forward to collect their winnings.