Dangote Cement has produced a total of 398 millionaires, spread across the nation, in its ongoing Bag of Goodies Promo season 2. The promo, which kicked off, in July required consumers of Dangote cement to retrieve scratch cards with embedded alphabets buried in every bag purchased. Once any customer retrieved seven different scratch cards and combines them to spell the word D-A-N-G-O-T-E, that customer becomes eligible for the N1m prize.

According to Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Funmi Sanni, the aim of the promotion is to reward loyal customers, helping them recover quicker from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The intention of this promo is to improve the lives of our consumers and customers because they are our backbone and we recognize that. So, to appreciate that fact, we packaged this promo in order for us to reach out to them in our own way.

“We understand the fact that our production process would not be complete without the consumers, if they are not there to pick up the product no matter how good the products are. We will not continue to be in business. Our customers are the people that are keeping us in business and we are rewarding them for their loyalty and saying that they can do more.”