No fewer than 23 persons have so far received brand new saloon cars from the Dangote Cement Plc in its ongoing Bag of Goodies National Consumer Scratch and Win promotion in appreciation of their loyalty to the cement brand.

Chairman of the Company, Aliko Dangote, said in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, that 20 more cars are still up for grab while some 500 customers have gone home with either tricycles, motorcycles, refrigerators or plasma television sets in the last two months.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and board member, Mrs. Dorothy Ufot, who represented Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the presentation of prizes to winners in Uyo at the weekend stated that the promo had turned around the lives of many Nigerians through the economic empowerment prizes they won.

Dangote insisted that his companies would continue to spread prosperity and create jobs for the teeming population sin line with the private sector’s role in augmenting government’s efforts at alleviating poverty and improving the lives of the people.

In Uyo, a block maker, Aniekut Umoh, collected keys to a brand new car, while winners of refrigerators, Nsikak Micheal Ottong, Aniekan Sunday and Efefiong Umoren collected their prizes. Also in Owerri, Onyeka Okpara, received keys to a new car, Uchechi Obasi, a new motor bike while Nworie Charles and Okorie Promise emerged winners of refrigerators.

Mrs. Ufot said that the promo was an indication that Dangote Cement national consumer promo (NCP) is keeping faith with its customers who are sustaining the company’s business. She lauded consumers in Akwa Ibom State for choosing Dangote Cement promising there are still many cars to be won.

Earlier, the company had presented 13 refrigerators, 11 plasma TV sets, A tricycle and motorcycle to winners in the promotion in the Ilorin region.

“We are giving out 43 cars nation-wide and other prizes. We are here today to say thank you for your contribution to the growth of our company, Dangote Cement PLC. We value our customers that is why we have brought this promo to Uyo. We value everybody in our value chain system (distributors, wholesalers and retailers) and this our own way of giving back to our consumers.

“On behalf Aliko Dangote, the board of Dangote Cement, the management staff and the entire of the company, we are here to say a big thank you to you to all. The national promo is for real. It is not a scam, it is not a gimmick and not a 419 thing…”

“It is for real and we have made promises which we have been keeping across the country. We have several prizes and gifts to give out, starting from the star prize of the car, we have tricycles, TV sets, Refrigerator and other smaller gifts.