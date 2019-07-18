Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Joseph Makoju, has said the company pushes out to about eight million bags of quality cement daily.

The company, he disclosed has joined the league of 10 top producers of cement in the world, by using robotic technology for its production. This he said, has given the company the opportunity to ensure 24-hour monitoring of product quality.

Makoju made this known in his address at the presentation of a new GAC GA3S saloon car to the star winner of the ongoing National Consumer Promo in Ibadan zone.

The car valued between N7million and N8million as at 2018 was won by Mrs Success Chimezie Godwin, who said she completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in June 2019. She said she found the scratch card that won the prize for her in one of the 15 bags of cement that her husband bought to secure a landed property of theirs in Ibadan.

The presentation, attended by cement distributors and retailers from Ibadan Zone was held at Jericho, Ibadan on Wednesday. Also in attendance were the company’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni; Director, National Sales and Distribution, Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi; Regional Director, South West, Mr. Abayomi Shittu; and Mr. Laide Raji, who represented deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan.

According to Makoju, the car presented to Godwin was one of the seven new cars allocated to Ibadan zone to appreciate customers of the company, adding that a total of 43 new cars are available for customer during the promotion, besides other prizes.

His words: “On a daily basis, we dispatch about 40,000 tonnes of cement. Every tonne is 20 bags. If you calculate, you will get eight million bags. So, we push out eight million bags of Dangote cement everyday.