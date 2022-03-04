Dangote Cement Plc has sustained its position as a leading contributor to Nigeria’s economy with a tax charge of N173.93 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. According to the cement group’s audited results released on the portal of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX), the tax charge represents an increase of 78.7 per cent over N97.24 billion in 2020.

Analysis of the cement company’s financial result for the review year indicated that Group sales volume stood at 29.3Mt, with Nigeria accounting for 18.61Mt while operations in other countries did 10.86Mt. Group revenue was N1,383.6 billion for the full year, made up of N993.34 billion from Nigeria while revenue from across African plants was N397.32 billion, in contrast to the group revenue of N1,034.20 billion in 2020 which constituted of N719.95 billion from Nigeria and N318.68 billion from other African operations.

