As a business continually driving values for its stakeholders, Dangote Cement is to empower stakeholders in the value chain of Palm Kernel Shell (PKS) supply as part of its strategies to shore up and sustain its availability as a waste that is co-processed in the cement kiln in order to recover energy.

This, the cement manufacturer, said is part of its contribution to the global environmental preservation efforts and circular economy.

To this end the company has instituted periodic value chain analysis and community engagements with the waste (PKS) collectors as well as the palm oil millers in communities across Nigeria to explore avenues to empowering them to bolster production which in effect will lead to sustainable generation of PKS to be co-processed in the cement kilns, leaving zero waste.

A team from Dangote Cement led by the Head, Alternative Fuel Project, Engr. Peter Anagbe and Head, Sustainability, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba was at one of the farm settlements in Ikire, in Irewole local government area of Osun State where PKS are sourced to ascertain the needs of the community and ways through which the company can empower them.

Engr. Anagbe told the community that Dangote Cement was desirous of ensuring sustainable collection of waste materials in the form of PKS, as a means of improving the environment and an addition to the source of livelihood for them.

He urged the people to always look at alternative value adding opportunities to wastes in whatever they are doing taking a cue from the PKS which hitherto was a waste which is openly incinerated, causing environmental pollution.