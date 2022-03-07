For the umpteenth time, leading cement brand, the Dangote Cement has won the coveted West Africa’s Best Quality Cement Brand of the Decade award.

The foremost cement manufacturer in Africa won the award with its novel Dangote 3X (42.5) brand.

At the award presentation in Lagos organized by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) at the weekend, Dangote Cement was adjudged as Africa’s number one cement by all standards, as the company was said to have contributed tremendously to the infrastructure development not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole through its offshore business units.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Stanley Ohenhen, a fellow of the institute and an Assistant Professor at Bowen University, congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to continue to show quality in the products and services to the public. He explained that the institute is a platform to develop professionals in the practice of brand management.

He commended the management of Dangote Cement for its role in making Nigeria self-sufficient in cement production, challenging other brands to emulate the brand. Mr. Raphael Agbaje, Marketing Manager of Dangote Cement Plc received the award on behalf of the company.