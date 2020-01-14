He stated: “It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can. “I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.” Arsenal is currently owned by Stan Kroenke, through his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment group, with the American having come in for widespread criticism in recent years.