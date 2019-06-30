Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Foremost Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Senators Adegbenga Kaka and Olabiyi Durojaiye, former Minister of State for Defence, Modupe Adelaja, among other eminent Nigerians, have mourned and eulogised the virtues of the late Bejeroku of Oke Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Haruna Olaoye Abass who was laid to rest in Ijebu Igbo.

The late monarch, aged 94, joined his ancestors last Tuesday after spending 27 years on the royal stool.

At his burial ceremony held according to Islamic rites in his hometown, kinsmen of the deceased and Muslim clerics led by the Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Alhaji Mufutau Ayanbadejo, also poured encomiums on the departed traditional ruler.

Dangote, represented at the ceremony by Alhaji Danladi Dangote, described the late traditional ruler, who was among the pioneer staff of Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (now Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN), as a man who worked assiduously for the development of his town.

In his tributes, Daniel said foresight and progressive ideas stood the late traditional ruler out among his contemporaries, which according to the former governor, earned him great respect from his subjects.