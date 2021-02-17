The management of Aliko Dangote Foundation has disowned a fraudulent scheme circulating on WhatsApp and social media titled 2021 Dangote Empowerment purporting to be sanctioned by the Foundation.

It has therefore warned the general public to note that the said initiative is a scam aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people, urging the public to disregard such communications. “While we work towards shutting down the activities and accounts of these scammers, please be advised to contact the law enforcement agency in case you have made contact with the scammers,” it advised.