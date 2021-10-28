Given it investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, the Dangote Group has been described as driver of industrialisation in Africa

Speaking on the sideline of the just concluded 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the Director-General of the Association, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, said the Dangote Group is championing Nigeria’s industrialisation.

He said Dangote has never relented in championing industrialisation in Africa through his pan African investments. In appreciation of its contribution to the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the Association recognised the company with an award.

“The Dangote Group is clearly a leading member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and has been a pillar of support in the fulfilment of our advocacy.

“The President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, plays a very important and strategic role in our organisation as he is one of our major sponsors at the 49th AGM and 50th Anniversary celebration,” Kadiri said.

Meanwhile, President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed was also re-elected for the second term as the President of the Association.

In his speech, Ahmed said the association will continue to support manufacturers and the government to grow the Nigerian economy.

He said with the an enabling environment, the percentage of contribution of the manufacturing sector will grow exponentially, adding that Nigeria is key to the industrialisation of Africa.

