In yet another massive intervention, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, yesterday, officially launched a major philanthropic programme in Zamfara State, doling out food items running into several millions of naira to support victims of insurgency.

The farmers-herders clash and sporadic attacks by cattle rustlers have displaced thousands, many of whom are currently seeking refuge at Maradun Local Government Area of the State.

According to official reports over 3,000 people have been killed, about 100,000 displaced, of which about 30,000 are in Maradun local government, and over 500 people kidnapped.

Group Executive Director of Government and Strategic Relations, Mansur Ahmed, who presented the food items on behalf of the Group President, Aliko Dangote, said the Foundation was supporting the government and traditional leaders in meeting the needs of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Only recently, Dangote was rated world’s 6th largest donor and Africa’s richest person for almost a decade. His Aliko Dangote Foundation has been endowed with a staggering $1.25 billion. He was also listed by Forbes Magazine among the 75 people who make the world turn.

Dangote Foundation had also injected over N7 billion to create succour in North East, in the wake of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr. Ahmed, an Engineer, said Mr. Dangote was very disturbed about the plight of the displaced persons and quickly directed that everything possible be done to provide succour.

He said the company was building a 200,000-ton capacity of rice mill in Maradun, and when completed, this year, it would create hundreds of job opportunities for the people of Zamfara State.

Responding, the Emir of Maradun, Muhammad Garba Tambari, said he was highly elated as the company is the first to intervene by providing food support for displaced persons.

He commended Dangote for the gesture and promised to help secure his investment in his Emirate.

Chairman of the Maradun Local Government, Alhaji Yahayah Shehu Maradun, thanked the Dangote Foundation for the gesture and prayed God to continue to bless the Dangote business.

Daily Sun sighted trucks of food items being offloaded at the silos and witnessed the official presentation of the relief material at the Palace of the Emir of Maradun.