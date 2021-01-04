To meet the yearnings of its host communities for quality education by way of provision of teaching materials and conducive environment, Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) has constructed and handed over to the Lagos State Basic Education Board (SUBEB), a block of classroom and other infrasructures.

The donation of the school, which is meant to serve the Abejoye Community in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos is coming on the heels of provision of empowerment to farmers in the area whose land falls within what the state government had designated as part of the free trade zone.

According to the Dangote Fertilser management, the classrooms, built as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility efforts of the company will serve as replacement for the Abejoye Primary School which incidentally was part of the free trade zone area allocated to Dangote Fertiliser Limited, but relocated to Abejoye Community. It consists of staff rooms, head teacher’s office, toilet facilities, power generator and borehole.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Lagos, the Group Executive Director, Strategy Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, pledged the company’s continuous commitment to the provision of quality education, not only within the host community but in the country as a whole.

According to him, Dangote’s support for educational development involves assisting host communities to provide sustainable and qualitative education that ultimately reaches all the people. This, he said, involves active consultation with the host communities stakeholders at stages of development planning, implementation and evaluation.

He said: “We, as a company believe that education is the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest…” We are keen to develop, educate and empower local youth and we are achieving these objectives through various interventions such as the award of scholarship to 50 students selected across our host communities…”