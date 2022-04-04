To enhance agriculture and job creation, Dangote Fertiliser Limited would train over one million farmers over the next three years. The training, which is part of the fertiliser company’s agriculture extension services will involve Spot Demonstrations, Result Demonstrations, Field Demonstrations and Soil Samples Collections.

According to Mr. Uchenna Nwankwo of Dangote Fertiliser, the exercise is designed to instruct farmers on the best practices in fertiliser application.

Speaking during his presentation at the Dangote Group Special Day at the ongoing Enugu International trade fair, he added that free samples of Dangote Fertiliser will be used in field demonstrations while the results will be collated at the end of the farming season.

Earlier, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike, praised Dangote Industries Limited for the sponsorship of the Enugu International Trade fair adding that the indigenous conglomerate activities are making great impact to the economic development of Nigeria.

Nduagwuike noted that the Dangote Group was turning Nigeria’s economy from consuming to producing, by manufacturing household items, fertiliser, and other products. He charged other companies to emulate Dangote Group.

He said “ECCIMA expects other companies to emulate Dangote industries because that is the only way you can change the cause of this economy. I challenge Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to understand that Dangote industries was once an SMEs but with hard work, resilience, and determination, it is today a conglomerate.