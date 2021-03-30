Good times are ahead for farmers in the South East geopolitical zone as Dangote Fertiliser has promised to train them on better ways of farming to obtain bumper yields. This is as Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has commended President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, for his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

A representative of Dangote Fertiliser, Mr. Ekene Obiefuna, in his presentation at the 2021 Enugu International Trade Fair said that with the training on the best ways of applying fertiliser, farming will become very lucrative and attract more people to embrace it as a means of livelihood.

He explained that the fertiliser company which has commenced operations has the capacity to meet and exceed the domestic demand for fertiliser across the country. According to Obiefuna, farmers in the country especially in the South East are to benefit immensely from the company as there will be soil tests to determine the appropriate fertiliser type and quantity to be applied as to produce a bumper harvest.

In his welcome address, President of Council, ECCIMA, Mr. Emeka Nwandu, said that the entrepreneur had through his company, Dangote Group, added a lot value to the nation’s economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy.