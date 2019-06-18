Dangote Group said it has deployed Freshservice, an IT software by Freshworks, to allow over 150 IT support agents to streamline workflow management for over 10,000 + employees across its 19 subsidiaries, enabling them to seamlessly work across geographies.

Freshservice, is a cloud-based service desk software that helps modernise the IT teams along with other business functions, offering a host of ITIL-aligned features, workflow automation, and powerful analytics, all of which are accessible through a clean and intuitive interface.

The Group said the integration with Freshservice is supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered self-service, an employee-facing mobile app that resolves IT issues swiftly with immediate ticketing of incidents and requests whenever and wherever they occur.

Dangote Group stated that Freshservice supports its IT teams in improving operational efficiencies and effectiveness as well as streamlining compliance; increasing insights into how service management teams are working, mapping their productivity and effectiveness; letting IT support managers identify areas to focus to improve employee on-boarding and service resolution as well as adding contextual support whereby IT service agents can start a remote session to troubleshoot an end-user or customer problem from within Freshservice where the agent has context about the issue across group companies.

The Group noted that previously, its traditional ITSM setup relied on disparate technologies and processes, stating however, that after implementing Freshservice, immediate gains were achieved, which include average response time being reduced from 7.5 minutes in 2017 to 5.4 minutes in 2018 – a 38 per cent improvement in the average response time; 32.4 per cent increase in known tickets requests from 2018 from 2017, and percentage of tickets resolved on first contact nearly doubling, increasing from 9 per cent of total tickets logged in 2017 to 16 per cent in 2018.

Speaking on the development, the Dangote Group CIO, Prasanna K Burri, said, “rather than simply finding replacement system to our on-premise solution, we wanted to transform the way our IT teams work. With Freshservice, we knew we had an opportunity to undergo a complete transformation of our IT service management, to add more value to our business by improving productivity at all levels.”

For his part, the Head of Business for Middle East and Africa, Freshworks, Saurabh Prabhuzantye, said, “with the changing business needs of diversified conglomerates, there is an urgent need for agile software that can effectively manage complex business requirements at scale. With Freshservice, we are able to bring operational efficiency and service reliability to transform the way teams work across 19 subsidiaries of the Dangote Group.”