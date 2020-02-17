The Dangote Group has been inducted into the influential Global Executive Council (GEC) of the Project Management Institute, as the very first African business organisation to become a member in history of the Council.

Consequently, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL)’s Group Executive Director, Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, has pledged the company’s commitmen to participating as a part of the PMI Global Executive Council. Dangote Group is joining on the Council which has over 80 other global businesses and organisations including AB Volvo, Airbus, Ali Baba Group, Bank of England, BHP, Amazon, ABB, Boeing, Bosch Group, Australia Department of Defence, China Petroleum Engineering & Construction, Treasury Board of Canada, Microsoft, Wells Fargo among others.

PMI is one of the world’s largest not-for-profit membership associations for the project management profession with over 500,000 members and over 1,500,000 certification holders, having led the work of project management advocacy for over 50 years PMI works closely with several multinational companies.

By its induction into the elite PMI Council, the Institute has shown confidence that Dangote Industries Ltd is one such value adding company and as such would like a collaborative relationship with it.

The PMI Global Executive Council is a very exclusive partner network of some of the world’s most respected organisations. Working in synergy as thought leaders and influencers, these organisations improve efficiency, lead cutting-edge innovation and make transformative changes in society.

Dangote thus becomes the very first African company to be welcome to this very powerful group of companies globally shaping the future of many industries. The Group has joined and would participate as an equal stakeholder in this group of some of the world’s most respected organisations spread across different industries doing great things, changing the world.

According to Mr. Edwin, the Nigerian firm will have access to this group to gain insights into how market leaders are solving complex problems and also share how Dangote is solving problems in Africa.

He also explained that Dangote Group will have access to exclusive site visits to major projects and innovation centres across the world; gain access to exclusive learning and research materials including best-in-class assessment and benchmarking tools for best practices in organisational project management.

The Group GED stated that with Dangote Industries currently running some of the largest capital projects in the world including a Fertilizer company and the largest single train Oil refinery this is indeed great for Dangote.