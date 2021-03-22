Nigeria’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited is partnering Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ECCIMA) on the 2021 Enugu International Trade Fair which started at the weekend. The Fair holding at the permanent Enugu Trade Fair ground is attracting many international and national exhibitors now taking advantage of the exhibitions to reach out to their customers in the South East and South South Zones.

Subsidiaries of Dangote Group, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON and Fertiliser are already at the group’s stand where all the COVID -19 protocols such as washing of hands, hand sanitisation, nose mask and social distancing are strictly implemented. The protocols are to promote good and healthy living and at the same time help to stem the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

At the Dangote stand are frontline and technical staff of each of the subsidiaries to provide necessary information on inquiries on how to become distributors or the various uses and applications of the products. NASCON has brought to the fair several ranges of its salt, seasoning, soup and stew products for customers to buy at discounted prices. Dangote Sugar Refinery has also brought all the sizes of its fortified sugar products to the fair.