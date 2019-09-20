President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has commended the new Economic Advisory Council (EAC), constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to advise him on the nation’s economic growth and overall development describing the move as a proactive step capable of elevating Nigeria’s economy to greater heights.

Dangote, who spoke as Chairman at the commissioning ceremony of the new Secretariat of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF), said “the constitution of the Economic Advisory Council made up of tested and respected patriots, who are independent and always ready to put the country’s interest first and ahead of themselves.” He then urged the Federal Government to take advantage of this rare opportunity to strengthen the economy and put the country on the path of growth, job creation and competitiveness. The industrialist also called on all stakeholders to work with the Federal Government to revive and restore the economy on the path of growth.

Dangote said government should continue to provide the enabling environment so that the private sector can continue to thrive to go in the next level. The foremost entrepreneur described CANMPEF as the largest employers of labour, having members spread across many sectors, commending the leadership for its achievements so far.

He also charged the Union leaders not to rest on their oars but to sustain the momentum for the overall benefits of the workers and employer-members of the Federation. Dangote said his companies would continue to play their roles as leaders in their respective sectors so that CANMPEF would be taken to the next level in line with the present administration’s economic agenda. In her remark, the Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investments, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, who represented her minister, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, said the government would continue to initiate the necessary right policy that would propel the private sector members to thrive as major economy drivers. She stated that the Federal Government was not unmindful of the challenges being faced by the private sector and that with the next level agenda, all obstacles would be tackled to help the economy improve for the better.

Ambassador Katagum explained that the Federal Government shared in the ideals of the CANMPEF and urged all members to adhere strictly to all safety and environmental rules.

In his own remarks, President of CANMPEF, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said the new building was another one of several steps taken by CANMPEF leadership to have the right atmosphere to discharge its obligations to members, workers and the government.

He stated that the Federation plays critical roles of keeping members informed of the existing labour legislations and serves as platform to protect the interests of member companies against any development in the macro-economic environment threatening business survival.