Michel Puchercos, a former managing director of Lafarge Africa, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Dangote Cement Plc.

His appointment came in the wake of the retirement of Mr Joseph Makoju from Dangote Cement, ending a 45- year stint in the industry.

In a statement on December 20, Lafarge had notified the investing community that Puchercos tendered his resignation which would be effective January 17.

The French national will resume to his new position on February 1, 2020.

For his part, a statement signed by Edward Imoedemhe, Dangote Cement’s deputy secretary read.

“This is to announce the retirement of Joseph Makoju from the board of directors, and as the group managing director/CEO of the Dangote Cement Plc effective from January 31, 2020,” “The board has approved the appointment of Michel Puchercos as his replacement on the board of directors, as the Group CEO, effective February 1, 2020.”

Explaining his background, Imoedemhe said: “Puchercos has more than 20 years’ experience in the cement industry, having served in various capacities at Lafarge including as the president & chief executive officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, director of strategy and systems at Lafarge Gypsum through chief executive officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.

“His last appointment was as the group managing director and country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, a company listed on premium stock exchange (Lagos).”

Dangote Cement said his appointment will be included in the agenda at its next annual general meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters act.

The outgoing GMD/CEO of Nigeria’s largest cement manufacturer, holds a B. Sc (1st Class) honours degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Nottingham, UK and an M.Phil. in Mechanical Engineering from the same university. Before his current position, Makoju was Honorary Adviser to the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, from 2009 to 2018. He was also Chief Operating Officer, Dangote Cement. He has worked in several world-class organisations including Shell-BP; Blue Circle (UK), and WAPCO which he headed as Managing Director/CE for about a decade before taking up an appointment as Managing Director/CE of the National Electric Power Authority (now Power Holding Company of Nigeria).

He served as Special Adviser (Electric Power) to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria under two separate Administrations. He was pioneer Chairman of the Board of the West African Power Pool for eight years and remains today an Honorary Member of the board. He is also Chairman of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CMAN).

Engr. Makoju belongs to several professional bodies including the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Management and British Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

