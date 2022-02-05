Africa’s richest man with a net worth of $13.9 billion, Aliko Dangote has vowed not to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar if the Super Eagles fail to see off the Black Stars of Ghana over two legs in the final round of qualifiers next month.
The Nigerian billionaire businessman made the disclosure on Thursday when he toured the Moshood Abiola National Stadium pitch, which is scheduled to host the return leg World Cup qualifier playoff between the regional rivals.
Nigeria, the continent’s most successful team at the World Cup in terms of points accumulated, has qualified for six of the last seven tournaments, making appearances in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
The three-time African champions, under erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr, struggled to qualify for the playoff, drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde in their final Group C match.
Asked how important it is for him for the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, Dangote told reporters: “It is not only important to me, it is important to all of us here, that is what will make us proud as Nigerians.
“If Nigeria does not qualify I won’t go there”.
The playoff round matches will take place next month to determine the five Africa countries that will play at the World Cup, with the winners of each game booking their place in Qatar 2022.
