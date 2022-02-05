The three-time African champions, under erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr, struggled to qualify for the playoff, drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde in their final Group C match.

Asked how important it is for him for the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, Dangote told reporters: “It is not only important to me, it is important to all of us here, that is what will make us proud as Nigerians.