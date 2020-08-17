A total of sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2, with the management of the foremost cement company saying no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in this era of coronavirus pandemic. The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni explained that the promo was deliberately designed to serve to cushioning the negative effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and that more winners are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

She stated that of the 60 winners, 35 of them have been presented with their symbolic cheques during which their accounts were credited with a million naira each at the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation, while the remaining ones are to receive alerts this week. The remaining would have their accounts credited in the coming days

Mrs. Sanni who was speaking at one of the prize presentation ceremonies in Kano noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the product, which according to her, is the best in the country.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm has also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers in order to keep their relationship intact.