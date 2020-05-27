FOR the third time in a row,
Dangote Group has emerged
the most admired African brand, of African origin by consumers paired
with telecommunication
giant, MTN in a survey of
100 Africa best brands announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated
market openings of Kenya,
South Africa and Nigeria.
GT Bank returns to the top
spot in financial services and
the United Kingdom’s BBC
retains its media category
ranking as the most admired
media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most
admired financial services
and media brands in Africa.
However, African brands
only occupy 13 of the 100
entries, seven less than last
year.
Established 10 years ago,
to coincide with the 2010
FIFA World Cup, the world’s
biggest single sporting event,
the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s
Best Brandssurvey and rankings have established themselves as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.
Founder and Chairman
of Brand Africa and Brand
Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng
during an online interactive
session via Zoom said: “African brands have an important role in helping to build
the image, competitiveness
and transforming the continent’s promise into a real
change. It’s concerning that
in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup
in South Africa which globally highlighted the promiseand capability of Africa, and
despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment,
Africa is not creating more
competitive brands to meet
the needs of its growing consumer market.” Global Client Development Manager,
GeoPoll, Caitlin van Niekerk
said: “The reach and accessibility of mobile across the
continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively,
giving us vital and timeous
results at a critical time. Kantar has been the insight lead
for Brand Africa since inception in 2010.”
It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish
brand preferences across Africa. The survey is conducted
among a representative sample of respondents 18 years
and older, in 27 countries
which collectively represent
50 per cent of the continent,
covering all economic regions and accounting for an
estimated 80 per cent of the
population and the GDP of
Africa. The 2020 survey was
conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique
brands.
Out of the top 100 brands
in 2010/11, only half still appear in this year’s list due to
mergers, acquisitions and
the obsolescence of many
brands. The most prominent
changes are in the technology category with the demise
Blackberry (#32 in 2010/11),
the consolidation of Vodafone (#54 in 2010/11.
