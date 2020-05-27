FOR the third time in a row,

Dangote Group has emerged

the most admired African brand, of African origin by consumers paired

with telecommunication

giant, MTN in a survey of

100 Africa best brands announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated

market openings of Kenya,

South Africa and Nigeria.

GT Bank returns to the top

spot in financial services and

the United Kingdom’s BBC

retains its media category

ranking as the most admired

media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most

admired financial services

and media brands in Africa.

However, African brands

only occupy 13 of the 100

entries, seven less than last

year.

Established 10 years ago,

to coincide with the 2010

FIFA World Cup, the world’s

biggest single sporting event,

the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s

Best Brandssurvey and rankings have established themselves as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.

Founder and Chairman

of Brand Africa and Brand

Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng

during an online interactive

session via Zoom said: “African brands have an important role in helping to build

the image, competitiveness

and transforming the continent’s promise into a real

change. It’s concerning that

in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup

in South Africa which globally highlighted the promiseand capability of Africa, and

despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment,

Africa is not creating more

competitive brands to meet

the needs of its growing consumer market.” Global Client Development Manager,

GeoPoll, Caitlin van Niekerk

said: “The reach and accessibility of mobile across the

continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively,

giving us vital and timeous

results at a critical time. Kantar has been the insight lead

for Brand Africa since inception in 2010.”

It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish

brand preferences across Africa. The survey is conducted

among a representative sample of respondents 18 years

and older, in 27 countries

which collectively represent

50 per cent of the continent,

covering all economic regions and accounting for an

estimated 80 per cent of the

population and the GDP of

Africa. The 2020 survey was

conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique

brands.

Out of the top 100 brands

in 2010/11, only half still appear in this year’s list due to

mergers, acquisitions and

the obsolescence of many

brands. The most prominent

changes are in the technology category with the demise

Blackberry (#32 in 2010/11),

the consolidation of Vodafone (#54 in 2010/11.