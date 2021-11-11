From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Multibillionaire businessman and African richest man, Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the Chancellor of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, Kano.

The announcement was made by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during the ceremony inaugurating the Governing Councils of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (KUST) and Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK).

It was held at the Government House, Kano, yesterday.

Professor Zubairu Iliyasu is to serve as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council.

Other members of the Council included Professor Hamman Mahmoud, Professor. Garba Kawu, Dr Clement Igbaji, Abubakar Jatau, A’isha Jafaru and Yahanasu Buba.

The governor unveiled His Eminence Eze Eberechi N. Dick (JP), Eze Udo I of Mgboko Ngwa Amaise Aut. Community and Patron Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers as the Chancellor. of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

He disclosed that Professor J.D. Amin, who is a former Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri and Federal University, Dutse is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council.

Other members of the Council for YUMSUK are, Professor Muhammad Yakasai, Dr Rabi Jibrilla, Tajuddeen Dantata, Umar Abdullahi Karaye and Dr Binta Jibir Wudil.

