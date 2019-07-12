The Super Eagles have received pledges of more dollar rain from two of Africa’s richest businessmen, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, following Nigeria’s qualification for the semi final at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

On a visit to the team’s Le Meridien Cairo Airport hotel, yesterday, during which he urged the players to even redouble their efforts in order to cross the semifinal stage, on Sunday, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, put a call through to the two well-known philanthropists and tasked them to commit to supporting the team.

While Dangote made a pledge of $50,000 to the team for every goal in their remaining two matches at the championship, Otedola pledged $25,000 for every goal.

Dangote, who holds Nigeria’s second highest national honour (GCON) is the President of Dangote Group and is ranked as the richest person of African descent in the world.

Oil baron, Otedola has recently been involved in a number of commendable interventions for ailing former Nigerian international players, including 1980 AFCON winning team’s captain, Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu and goalkeeper Peter Fregene.

Further words of encouragement came from President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) following Wednesday night’s victory, with the president urging “the team and their handlers to be focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.”

Following their Round of 16 defeat of Cup holders Cameroon, in Alexandria, last Saturday, businessman, Captain Hosea Wells Okunbo, pledged $20,000 for every player, while Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, came good with $5,000 for every player.

NFF’s Official Optimum Partner, AITEO, also weighed in with $75,000, being $25,000 for each of the three goals scored by the team against the Indomitable Lions.