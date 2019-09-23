The president of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has reaffirmed his commitment to the transformation of Nigeria’s economy.

This is even as he said Dangote Cement Plc alone provides employment to over 25,000 people across the nation.

Speaking at the launch of the N85 million Chemical and Non-Metallic Employers Federation (CANMPEF) House recently, Dangote said the group has contributed hugely to the nation’s successful transition from being at one time the world’s largest importer of cement to the position Nigeria occupied today, not only self-sufficient in cement, but indeed a net exporter of cement.

He said Dangote had cement operations not only in Nigeria, but in 14 other African countries, adding that, in Nigeria alone, it had 29 million tonnes installed capacity for cement production, expected to increase to 35 million by 2020.

He affirmed that there were other projects that would transform the Nigerian economy such as the ongoing construction of refinery, massive expansion in rice, sugar and petrochemical.

“All these are in the pipeline that will transform the economy of Nigeria. By next year, people will start to feel what we are doing,” he said.

He commended the new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to advise him on the nation’s economic growth and overall development, describing the move as a proactive one, which is capable of elevating Nigeria’s economy to greater heights.

Dangote, who spoke as the chairman at the inauguration, said the constitution of the Economic Advisory Council together tested and respected patriots, who are independent and always ready to put the country’s interest first and ahead of themselves.”

He urged the Federal Government to take advantage of this rare opportunity to strengthen the economy and put the country on the path of growth, job creation and competitiveness, while also calling on all stakeholders to work with the Federal Government to revive and restore the economy.

According to Dangote, government should continue to provide the enabling environment that it had set out to do, so the private sector would continue to thrive as the way to go in the next level.

The foremost entrepreneur described CANMPEF as the largest employer of labour, having members spread across many sectors, and commended the leadership of the federation for its achievements so far.

He also charged the leadership not to rest on its oars but to sustain the momentum for the overall benefit of the workers and employer-members of the federation.

Dangote said his companies would continue to play their roles as leaders in their respective sectors so CANMPEF would be taken to the next level, in line with the present administration’s economic agenda.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investments, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, who represented the minister, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, said government would continue to initiate policies that would propel the private sector to thrive as drivers of the economy.

She stated that the Federal Government was not unmindful of the challenges facing by the private sector and, with the next level agenda, all obstacles would be tackled and the economy would improve for the better.

Katagum explained that government shared the ideals of CANMPEF, and urged all members to adhere strictly to safety and environment rules.

In his remarks, president of CANMPEF, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said the new building was another of several steps being taken by CANMPEF leadership to have the right atmosphere to discharge its obligations to its members, workers and the government.

He stated that the federation plays critical roles of keeping members informed of the labour legislations and serves as a platform to protect the interests of member companies against any development in the macro-economic environment threatening business survival.

Edwin also said the leadership of federation has been able to provide the platform for members to discuss and share experience in the field of industrial relations, policy strategies, human resource and personnel management.